Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.