It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17. 3 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Columbus, NE
