It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Columbus, NE
