Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 22.72. 22 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

