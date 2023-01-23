Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Columbus, NE

It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.