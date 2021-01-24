Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 27.84. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 12:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.