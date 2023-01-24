It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Columbus, NE
