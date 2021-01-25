It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 12.18. A 10-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 6:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE
