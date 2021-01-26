It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 8.77. 6 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Columbus, NE
