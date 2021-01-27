It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18.14. We'll see a low temperature of 8 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Columbus, NE
