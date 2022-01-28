Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.