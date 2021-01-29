 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Columbus, NE

It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

