Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.