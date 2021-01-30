It will be a cold day in Columbus, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The first part of the day will see foggy conditions. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM CST. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Columbus, NE
