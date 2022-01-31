Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from MON 11:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 21. 2 degrees is today's …
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degree…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
When the dew point is too low, your skin may dry out and feel itchy. Also, static electricity in your home may increase.