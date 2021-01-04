 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

