Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Monday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 6:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundle…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 23.96. 16 degrees …
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Columbus Sunday, with tempera…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 35.47…
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day…
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degre…
Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…