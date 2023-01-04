It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Columbus, NE
