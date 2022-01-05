 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 11. A -4-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News