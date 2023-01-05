Columbus people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 10 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Columbus, NE
