Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperature of -1 degree today. Expect clear skies today. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.