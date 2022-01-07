It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winter storm conditions are expected for parts of Nebraska today and everyone will be dealing with numbingly cold temperatures. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The governor's office said the state declaration is required before Nebraska can request a federal disaster declaration for public assistance.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 4. A -7-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. We'll see a low temperature of…
The frightening wildfire in Boulder County, Colorado, last week was a conspiracy of somewhat routine and unusual circumstances.