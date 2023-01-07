It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Columbus, NE
