Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Columbus, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.