Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.