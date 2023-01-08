Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Columbus, NE
