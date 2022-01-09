Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Columbus today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 13-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.