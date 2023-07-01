The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.