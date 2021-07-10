 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

