Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 1…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 8…
This evening in Columbus: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.