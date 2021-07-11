Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see a mix of s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening in Columbus: A chance of some strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. T…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds N at 1…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
This evening in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 8…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.