Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 12:59 AM CDT until MON 1:45 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2022 in Columbus, NE
“We typically don’t have small supercells inside of a larger rain area,” a weather service official said. “So there were just a couple of pretty unique things about this event.”
