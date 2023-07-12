The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch from WED 12:12 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2023 in Columbus, NE
