Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2021 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.