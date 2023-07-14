The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Exp…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 43% chance of rain in …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'l…