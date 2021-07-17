The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It l…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. E…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Don't leav…