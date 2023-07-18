The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 82% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2023 in Columbus, NE
