Columbus will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Columbus, NE
