Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.…
It will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a …
This evening in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Monday. It l…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
For the drive home in Columbus: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Tuesday. Th…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The fo…