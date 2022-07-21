The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 68 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated showers this morning, but scattered storms are expected this afternoon and evening in central and eastern Nebraska. A few could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and hazards.
The Heat Advisory has shifted east for today. Cooler temps in most of Nebraska Saturday as rain returns. A few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get the latest information in our updated forecast.
Above normal temperatures will continue across the state today with sunny skies. Isolated showers & storms will make a comeback for Thursday. Any relief from the heat? Find out in our latest forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Keep an eye on the …
A Heat Advisory is in effect for central Nebraska, but it won't be much better elsewhere. As temperatures peak, showers and storms will be popping up as well. Full details in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Gusty winds and small hail…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot tem…
For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is s…