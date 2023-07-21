Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2023 in Columbus, NE
