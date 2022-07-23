Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Columbus, NE
