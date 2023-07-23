The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2023 in Columbus, NE
