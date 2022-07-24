Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Columbus, NE
