The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
For the drive home in Columbus: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Tuesday. Th…
For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expec…