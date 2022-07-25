 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News