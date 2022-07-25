Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.