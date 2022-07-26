Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.