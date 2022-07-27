Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Columbus, NE

Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.