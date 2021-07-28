Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 105. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2021 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of …
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures…