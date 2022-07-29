The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 29, 2022 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The hottest conditions yet for many, but then a cold front will arrive. Heavy rain and lightning will occur in spots and severe storms can't be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Good chance of rain across the state Wednesday, severe storms possible in central and western Nebraska
A cold front will begin pushing into Nebraska in the mid-afternoon today. Track the rain as it moves across the state and get the latest on the severe threat for western and central Nebraska here.
With a cold front stalling out near us, the chance for showers and storms will continue Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about how the weather relates to supply and demand in the energy sector.
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds NNW at 10 to 2…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 99. Today has the makings…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will peak in the Panhandle today, but for the rest of the state the heat will be worse on Saturday. A few severe storms can't be ruled out either day. Full details in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming mainly clear overnight. Low 62F. Winds NNW at 5 to 1…