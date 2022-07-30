Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2022 in Columbus, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.