The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Columbus, NE
