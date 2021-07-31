 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2021 in Columbus, NE

The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SAT 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

