The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2023 in Columbus, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. There is a 61% chance of precipit…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…